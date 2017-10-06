Ancelotti won’t return to dugout this season

Carlo Ancelotti insists he won’t manage again this season after being sacked by FC Bayern Munchen.

After just over a year at Bayern, Ancelotti was fired by the Bundesliga champions last week, with veteran Jupp Heynckes confirmed as his short-term successor.

The former Chelsea and Juventus boss won’t be short on suitors for his next position after already being linked to the likes of AC Milan, Roma and Premier League strugglers West Ham.

Welcome back Jupp!@FCBayernEN have confirmed the appointment of legendary club coach Jupp Heynckes >> https://t.co/CEOHv3ycUl pic.twitter.com/7FOjP4Wi1n — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) October 6, 2017

But the Italian wants to take a break before returning to the dug-out and says he won’t be back in management until next summer.

“Bayern Munich is part of the past as far as I’m concerned, I’m still tranquil and calm,” Ancelotti told reporters in his homeland.

“Being sacked is part of a coach’s work, and it’s no shame on me. In 22 years I’ve always had good relations with all the players I’ve coached, because I respected all of them.

“That’s how I conducted myself at Bayern too.

Pleased to see my former coach back at @FCBayern. I wish you a great and successful time, Jupp Heynckes! pic.twitter.com/FP9K20D8gF — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 6, 2017

“Were the players against me? I don’t know. I respected all of them, but as a coach I have to make a choice to send 11 onto the pitch and seven to the bench.

“It’s down to the intelligence of the players to accept the choices, and to the club to support their coach.

“An adventure is over, and another one will start somewhere. Now I’m on holiday and I’ll stay that way for 10 months, until June. I’m not going to come back sooner.”