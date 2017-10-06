Bayern confirm Heynckes appointment

FC Bayern München have confirmed the appointment of legendary club coach Jupp Heynckes who will take charge of the Bavarians until 30 June 2018 next year.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, the 72-year-old will now lead the German champions until the end of the current season. He will begin duties from Monday 9 October.

Heynckes’ previous stint at Bayern ended in 2013 after a highly successful treble-winning season. The normally stoic German broke down in tears during an emotional farewell speech in which he said that the club would always be his home.

His assistants this time around will be Peter Hermann and Hermann Gerland. Hermann stepped down from Bundesliga 2 leaders Fortuna Dusseldorf, while Gerland was in Bayern’s youth setup.

"I would not have returned to any other club in the world, but FC Bayern München is a labour of love for me." pic.twitter.com/RF3hGAcrWa — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 6, 2017

Club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the side’s official website, “There’s a great mutual trust between Jupp Heynckes and FC Bayern. That showed itself again in the conversations that Uli Hoeneb, Hasan Salihamidzic and I have had with him. We’re very thankful to Jupp that he’s accepted the offer of head coach. He’s the ideal coach for FC Bayern at this moment in time.”

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added, “Jupp Heynckes is a master of man management and tactics. We’re convinced he’s exactly the right man to get the team back on track and achieve our aims.”

Meanwhile, Heynckes said of his return to the Allianz Arena, “I wouldn’t have returned to any other club in the world, but FC Bayern Munchen are very close to my heart. My coaching staff and I will now do everything to bring back successful football for the fans. I’m very much looking forward to this challenge.”