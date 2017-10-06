Bernat nears full recovery for Bayern

FC Bayern München left back Juan Bernat has revealed he is nearing a return to a full recovery from the ankle injury he picked up during the club’s pre-season preparations.

During Bayern’s Audi Summer Tour, he tore his syndesmosis ligament in his ankle joint against AC Milan on 22 July in Shenzhen, China. As such, he has been in rehabilition for the injury ever since though it now appears he is close to a return to action for the Bavarians.

The fullback, who has won three Bundesliga titles since moving to the side in 2014 from Valencia, told the club’s official website, “I’m very happy. The most important thing is that the bone’s healing well. I don’t have any pain anymore. It wasn’t easy. It was my first serious injury and the first time I needed an operation.

“At the start it’s tough but you get through it with help from your family, friends and also your team. I’m training hard so I return in good physical condition.

“I’m on the home straight now, I want to recoup and put some good performances in for the club and then being at the World Cup (with Spain) would obviously be a reward for that.”