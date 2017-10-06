Origi only planning on one season at Wolfsburg

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has his sights set on returning to his parent club after his one-year loan spell at VfL Wolfsburg.

The Belgium international has impressed at Wolfsburg thus far, especially after the appointment of Martin Schmidt as the new manager, starting three games under the new boss and scoring a goal.

“I feel I am growing since the new coach came,” Origi told Sky Sports News. “I feel good. I feel fit. I feel I am getting rhythm. I feel happy. I made a good choice.”

Despite his early success at the Bundesliga club, Origi has made it clear that he only plans on one year at Wolfsburg and is still determined to be successful at Liverpool.

“Jurgen Klopp sent me a message wishing me luck. Now I am focusing on becoming a better player. I’m focusing on Wolfsburg this year,” he added.

“That’s what we agreed. A one-year deal. For me it’s one year. If you want more then ask Liverpool, but for what I know it’s one year.”