Low: German clubs’ performances ‘alarming’

Germany manager Joachim Low admits the recent performances of Bundesliga teams is a cause for concern and hopes it’s not the start of a trend.

The six German sides who were in action in the Champions League and Europa League last week were all beaten, with FC Bayern München going as far as sacking manager Carlo Ancelotti after a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Low believes the disappointing displays could be an early sign that the standard of the Bundesliga is on the decline, but he doesn’t think it’s time to panic just yet.

“The weak performances of German clubs in Europe is hopefully just a momentary blip but it is alarming,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“It is too early to say whether it is a general trend. Bayern and BVB Dortmund have every chance to progress in the Champions League and it is the same for the Europa League teams.

“But for a while now I, and my coaches, have been thinking about how to improve things in the Bundesliga and that it’s wrong to praise the Bundesliga to the high heavens or say only the Bundesliga produces the best talent.

“That would be untrue and people who say this have been humbled by this recent experience. We have to recognise this. We know this from sending scouts to other countries including South America.

“We know there is talent all around the world and the Bundesliga isn’t the be-all and end-all.”