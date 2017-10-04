Reus: I would give anything to be fit again

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus admits it’s been a challenging mental battle after injuries saw him miss every major international tournament since Euro 2012.

The 28-year-old is widely considered as one of Germany’s most naturally gifted forwards in the modern era, but has been blighted by injuries in recent seasons.

His latest setback was a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament during the DFB Pokal final in May, which required Reus to undergo knee surgery.

“I would give all my money away to be fit to be able to do my job, to do what I love – playing football,” the Germany international told GQ in discussing his first-ever piece of silverware with Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal triumph.

“It was heaven and hell at the same time. It was my first title and of course, I wanted to celebrate it differently than with a cruciate ligament injury.”

With BVB thriving with one of the youngest squads in the Bundesliga this term, Reus admits he may have to seek a move elsewhere in order to resurrect his career.

“I have to be honest and fair by saying that I still don’t know where I’ll end up,” he said.

“At the moment, I’m very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about the time after 2019. But of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision.”