Guardiola approves of Bayern’s new manager

FC Bayern München have seemingly decided on their pick for the vacant manager’s job, and current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given his approval.

The Bavarians recently parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti after a below-par start to the season, and have been searching for his replacement while Willy Sagnol takes over on an interim basis.

Guardiola, who has some time off on account of the international break, was spotted at a Munich restaurant with Bayern president Uli Hoeness, where he gave the thumbs-up to his former club’s selection.

“I told him who we would appoint in the next few days,” Hoeness told AZ. “He was satisfied.”

Reported favourites for the job include former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel and Hoffenheim’s Julian Nagelsmann, along with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.