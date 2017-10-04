Kroos: Leaving Bayern for Real was the right call

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is confident that he made the correct decision when he left boyhood club FC Bayern München to join Los Merengues.

The 27-year-old parted ways with Die Roten in 2014 to sign for the Spanish giants, who were at the time managed by Carlo Ancelotti and has enjoyed great success since making the switch.

The Germany international has helped Real to La Liga glory as well as historic back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles, which has vindicated his decision to move abroad.

"My change of team was correct, in fact, from my point of view there is no doubt about it," Kroos told the German Football Association (DFB).

"Clearly, if you go abroad to a top club, it means one more step in your development.

"Carlo Ancelotti wanted me in Madrid, and had bet on me."