Ancelotti to take 10-month break after Bayern axing

Former FC Bayern München coach Carlo Ancelotti says he will take an extended absence from the game after he parted ways with the Bavarians following a poor spell of form.

The experienced Italian mentor was axed by Bayern after the club's 3-0 demolition at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. With reports suggesting prior to the defeat that he had lost the faith of key players in the dressing room, the 58-year-old's time was up.

Nonetheless, despite being linked with a return to former club AC Milan as well as Everton in the English Premier League, Ancelotti insists he will take a leave of absence for close to a year as he assesses his future options.

Speaking at an event in Jerusalem arranged by children's charity, Assist for Peace, he told Sky Italia, "For the next 10 months I will rest, I will not coach any team.

When asked about his departure from the German champions, he added: "It is better to keep silent. There are worse things in life. It was talked of betrayal, false tactics, conspiracies, wrong preparation, and the moment has come to think about it."

During his 14-month stint in charge at the Allianz Arena, Ancelotti won the Bundesliga as well as two DFL-Supercup trophies in 2016 and 2017 as well.