Bosz targets next level for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz says he is striving for perfection despite an incredible start to life in his first foray within the German Bundesliga.

After just one season with Ajax Amsterdam, Bosz was appointed as the ideal successor for the departed Thomas Tuchel at Signal Iduna Park. His impressive work with the Dutch giants' youthful squad, which finished as Europa League runners-up last season, lifted the Dutchman into European limelight.

However, the former Hansa Rostock midfielder admits he was nervous when thinking about how his tactical philosophy would fare within the German top-flight with a massive team like Dortmund.

"It wasn't easy for me to gauge if [my methods] would work in the Bundesliga because I hadn't been here for quite a few years," he told Reviersport.

"I believe Pep Guardiola had the same problem in his early days at Bayern. He had his style at Barcelona, [but he must have thought] 'will that work here in the Bundesliga' You just don't know."

Nonetheless, after seven league games going into the international break, Die Borussen sit at the summit of the table, with six wins, one draw, 21 goals scored, and only two conceded.

"I've been here for around three months, yet it seems as though it's only been three weeks; everything came about so quickly," the former Maccabi Tel Aviv boss added. "I'm trying to soak everything up and put down roots here."

In reference to his style of management and tactical innovation, Bosz explained how he seeks improvement within his players after each game.

"After our win at Wolfsburg, I wrote down my thoughts in my notebook: what I liked, what didn't go so well," Bosz explained. "When we play Wolfsburg again, I will take out my notes and see how it went in that first game, what were the line-ups etc.

"The images return to my mind. I also rate my players. I give them marks between one and 10. But nobody [in my coaching career] has ever received a 10 from me.

"Each factor out on the pitch directly affects something else," he added. "To take a fictitious example, if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doesn’t press hard up front, our opponents can easily begin their build-up play.

"If our midfield isn't compact, then our defenders are in trouble. Applying pressure on the opposition when they are in possession makes things tougher for them."