Tedesco explains his Schalke philosophy

FC Schalke 04 coach Domenico Tedesco has explained that he sets his team up to attack although he emphasises that defending as a unit when the ball is lost is key to his philosophy.

Since being appointed at the start of the season by Schalke, he has led the club to three wins, three losses and a draw. Currently, the outfit from North Rhine-Westphalia occupies a respectable ninth position in the Bundesliga standings.

Tedesco arrived at the club as a largely unheralded coach with his main experience coming from coaching junior teams for the likes of VfB Stuttgart and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. However, he did have a good spell with Erzgebirge Aue in the German second tier.

After being tasked with saving the Veilchen from relegation in March, he picked up 13 points from five matches as the side from Saxony escape the dreaded drop. Nonetheless, after a solid start to life with Schalke, the 32-year-old explained his playing philosophy.

He told the Bundesliga's official website, "We spoke a lot about our attacking game because your defending comes from that. You can be attacking, but if you lose the ball you have to react accordingly.

"We tried to establish how to line up when we have the ball, to clear up how we lost the ball easily and whether these losses of possession had to do with the division of space of perhaps with slight technical issues."

"I always want my teams to divide the space well. I like to compare it to a boxer, who should never let his guard down. On top of that, we want to win the ball back as often as possible because we love attacking, although always with a certain balance and structure, to be able to control any transitions."