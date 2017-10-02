Bayern stars had ‘secret training behind Ancelotti’s back’

The fall out from Bayern Munich’s sacking of Carlo Ancelotti last week continues to emerge, with details coming to light of players rebelling against the Italian’s coaching methods.

It has been widely reported that many of the club’s star players found it hard to adjust to Ancelotti’s more-relaxed style following Pep Guardiola’s intense training sessions.

According to a report published in German magazine Kicker on Monday, several senior players were so disappointed by training under Ancelotti that they organised secret training sessions of their own behind his back.

Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng have been named as those who rebelled, along with other dissenting voices including Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Mats Hummels.

Several of those players reportedly went above the head of the former Chelsea coach at the beginning of this season to discuss their concerns about training with club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Ancelotti was apparently made aware of the meeting, but still refused to change his approach.

That is reportedly when several players held a secret meeting at which they decided to set up the extra training they felt was needed to compete at the top level.

Robben, who refused to back Ancelotti when asked about his future last week, told Kicker that his son was receiving better coaching with Bayern’s youth team.

Ancelotti was fired last Thursday following Bayern’s 3-0 defeat by PSG in the Champions League with his number two Willy Sagnol taking over as interim coach.