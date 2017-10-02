Hummels: I’m no ‘king slayer’

FC Bayern München defender Mats Hummels has been labelled a ‘King Slayer’ after the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, but insists he played no part in the decision.

Reds president Uli Hoeness revealed in the wake of Ancelotti’s departure that there were ‘five players against him’, which led to a parting of ways with the Italian after the 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Hummels missed out on a starting berth for the PSG clash and has been singled out as one of the quintet who went behind Ancelotti’s back. However, the Germany international vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

“I can’t speak for the others,” Hummels told Bild. “Five players were talked about and I cannot speak for the other four, but I haven’t had a conversation about being unhappy because I wasn’t playing or anything like this.

“To be termed a ‘king slayer’ is out of order. I do not know the origins of this information or if it was written because I did not play. I don’t like it, I simply wouldn’t do this.”