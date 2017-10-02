Bayern’s Ribery facing lengthy lay-off

Franck Ribery is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of 2017 after FC Bayern München confirmed he tore ligaments in his left knee against Hertha Berlin.

The 34-year-old winger sustained the injury when he trod on the ball in the second half of Bayern’s 2-2 draw at the Olympiastadion on Sunday.

Reds sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic admitted afterwards that the injury didn’t look good, and subsequent scans done on Monday have confirmed the club’s worst fears.

Ribery is reportedly facing a three-month lay-off, although the Bavarian giants revealed that surgery isn’t required.

“We’re sorry Franck has hurt himself. We all wish him a quick recovery,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club’s official website.