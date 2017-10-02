Bayern duo agree that improvement is needed

FC Bayern München pair Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels believe the players are not reaching their full potential and that hard work is needed to rectify the situation.

The Bavarian giants have endured a poor start to the campaign by their own high standards, and currently trail Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund by five points. In addition, last week's 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-German saw the departure of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The uncertain form continued on Sunday when Bayern threw away a 2-0 advantage and were held 2-2 by Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion. As such, Muller says that improvement is needed.

"We're not delivering what's expected of us and we're obviously very disappointed. We the players need to look very hard at ourselves," he told the club's official website.

Meanwhile, defender Hummels said that careless errors led to Hertha's equaliser, and that work is needed on the training ground to sort out any defensive frailties.

"It was a chain reaction of errors that ended up including seven or eight of us, it's a goal we should never have conceded," he admitted.

"The next week is slightly different, but then we have a completely normal week of training. It's our chance to work on things."

The German champions' next league encounter following the international break is against SC Freiburg on October 14 at the Allianz Arena.