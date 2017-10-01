Bayern sweating on Ribery injury

FC Bayern München sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic conceded on Sunday that the knee injury Franck Ribery sustained against Hertha Berlin "does not look good".

The French winger was forced off in the 62nd minute of the 2-2 draw at the Olympiastadion after appearing to jar his knee as he stepped on the ball.

FULL TIME:2-2 It ends all square here in Berlin as @FCBayernEN drop more points in the @Bundesliga_EN!#BSCFCB pic.twitter.com/DON4OPNlK2 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) October 1, 2017

It was not the start Bayern interim boss Willy Sagnol had hoped for after replacing Carlo Ancelotti at the helm earlier in the week, with his side squandering a two-goal lead given to them by Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski.

The Bavarian giants are awaiting the results of scans to determine the extent of the damage suffered by Ribery, who has been dogged by injuries in the last four seasons.

Salihamidzic is hopeful that the 34-year-old will make a swift recovery but admits the signs don't look promising.

"Franck has a lot of pain. We hope that there is nothing bad, but it does not look good," Salihamidzic told Sport Bild.

"The doctor is investigating him. He could not examine him at first because he had so much pain."