Hertha Berlin hold Bayern

Hertha Berlin put in a heroic effort to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with FC Bayern München at Olympiastadion Berlin on Sunday.

Hertha Berlin 2 Bayern München 2

Hummels heads in the opener

VAR overrides penalty shout

Lewandowski scores yet again

Duda pulls one back

Kalou equalises

Ribery gets injured

Match Summary

Berlin did well to only be a goal down at halftime after surviving plenty of pressure from the Bavarians, who couldn’t add to the just 11-minute opener from Mats Hummels.

The omens were not good for Berlin after Robert Lewandowski doubled Bayern’s lead early in the second half, but they were remarkably able to pull themselves back level thanks to two quick goals from Ondrej Duda and Salomon Kalou.

Full Report

It didn’t take long for Bayern to draw first blood. The warning signs were there early on when Thomas Muller fired wide after being set up by Robert Lewandowski, but it was Mats Hummels who gave them the lead, heading home in the 11th minute from Jerome Boateng’s cross.

The Video Assistant Referee came into play in the 17th minute when Berlin thought they had a penalty, but the ref went to consult with his colleagues and overruled the decision.

Javi Martinez was unable to hit the target when looking to head in Bayern’s second, with the Bavarians piling on the pressure but unable to double their advantage. With halftime approaching, Lewandowski fired wide on the turn, that miss allowing Berlin to survive until the break.

Bayern struck again not long after the restart, and it was none other than Lewandowski once again, with the big Pole bullied his way past Niklas Stark and tucked it beyond Rune Jarstein in goal.

However, Berlin struck back almost immediately after a dazzling solo run from Japan international midfielder Genki Haraguchi allowed Slovakian No.10 Ondrej Duda to tuck home.

Soon afterwards and Hertha were level, with Ivory Coast attacker Salomon Kalou doing the damage after a failed header hit his thigh, with the ball sitting up perfectly for the former Chelsea man to thump home from close range.

With Bayern chasing a game that not long before looked to be in the bag, things got worse when Franck Ribery pulled up with an injury and had to be carried off the pitch.