Kagawa stunner sets record as Aubameyang chip flops

Shinji Kagawa scored an absolute peach of a goal on Saturday as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund maintained their superb start to the season with a 2-1 win at FC Augsburg.

The Japanese midfielder netted Dortmund’s second goal with a sublime chip from the edge of the area in the 23rd minute after a defensive mix-up..

23' WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 @BVB A mix-up in the @FCA_World defence and Kagawa produces a brilliant chip to put Dortmund back ahead.#FCABVB pic.twitter.com/HpcWlqzAZW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2017

It was a stunning goal and fitting in that it saw the 28-year old become the leading japanese scorer in the history of the Bundesliga after overtaking compatriot and international teammate Shinji Okazaki.

Kagawa has now scored 38 goals in 132 games for Dortmund since joining the club in 2010 from Cerezo Osako.

38 – @BVB's Shinji Kagawa has scored his 38th Bundesliga goal, surpassing S. Okazaki as the all-time top Japanese scorer in the BL. Free. pic.twitter.com/NV23ZtJ474 — OptaJiro (@OptaJiro) September 30, 2017

Teammate Aubameyang was no doubt also thankful that Kagawa chipped in with the winner as the striker audacious attempt to pull off a panenka penalty chip failed miserably.

Handed the chance to extend Dortmund’s 2-1 lead and grab his ninth goal of the season in the 77th minute, Aubameyang went for the chip only to be denied by Augsburg keeper Marwin Hitz, who stood his ground for an easy catch.

80' SAVED! Aubameyang goes for the panenka but Hitz reads it and saves the penalty.#FCABVB pic.twitter.com/XOfYuh5drX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2017

Don’t think Auba will be trying that one again anytime soon.