Dortmund edge impressive Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund held on for all three points in a 2-1 Bundesliga win at the WWK Arena on Saturday after being pushed all the way by in-form FC Augsburg.

Yarmolenko scores on 4′

Caiuby equalises on 11′

Kagawa nets a 23′ winner

Match summary

Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring with a cheeky back-heel before a quick-fire equaliser from Caiuby.

But Dortmund sealed all three points when Shinji Kagawa netted a scorcher shortly after, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw his second-half penalty saved.

Full report

Alfredh Finnbogason was first with a chance on goal with a header straight at Roman Burki from a Marcel Heller cross.

Marwin Hitz then denied Kagawa after a swift break forward from Dortmund with a good low save, but he could do nothing to stop Yarmolenko from opening the scoring with just four minutes played. The Ukrainian back-heeled the ball into the net after Augsburg failed to clear Christian Pulisic’s corner.

4' GOAL! 1-0 @BVB What a way to score your first #Bundesliga goal! Yarmolenko cheekily backheels into the net for the opener.#FCABVB pic.twitter.com/KbhgtsV9oz — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2017

Hitz was forced to punch clear under pressure from Pulisic before keeping out Yarmolenko with a relatively comfortable stop, which proved to be important as Augsburg drew level. Caiuby headed home from close range from a Phillip Max cross from the left, with just 11 minutes played.

11' GOAL! 1-1 @FCA_World What a start to #FCABVB! Caiuby, left unmarked, draws Augsburg level with a decisive header. pic.twitter.com/SwvHjUCXz9 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2017

Aubameyang then drove on goal after latching onto a good Marc Bartra ball forward, but Hitz was equal to the effort.

Kagawa though made no mistake on 23 minutes as he restored Dortmund’s lead courtesy of a brilliant chip after an error in the Augsburg defence.

23' WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 @BVB A mix-up in the @FCA_World defence and Kagawa produces a brilliant chip to put Dortmund back ahead.#FCABVB pic.twitter.com/HpcWlqzAZW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2017

Aubameyang and Yarmonlenko did well to combine to feed Kagawa who, quite expertly, chipped the ball over the keeper and into the back of the net.

Bartra could not connect to a Kagawa ball before Hitz kept out Aubameyang when one-on-one with the Gabonese strike just after the half-hour mark.

Ja-Cheol Koo, on for the injured Rani Khedira, fired well over with the half winding down ahead of a decent effort from Mahmoud Dahoud that was well saved by the increasingly busy home keeper.

Augsburg looked to get balls into the Dortmund box at the start of the second half, with Burki forced to punch clear a corner on 52 minutes before the hosts came close, from another corner, as the ball fell to Daniel Baier, who fired just over from the edge of the box.

Lukasz Piszczek got in a good block from a Michael Gregoritsch shot as the hosts looked to get back into this game.

And Caiuby came within inches of finding an equaliser, only for low, goal-bound header to be well saved by Burki.

Gregoritsch headed another good Max delivery into their hands of Burki before Aubameyang failed to beat Hitz with a strong header on 72 minutes.

But with 79 minutes on the clock, goal-machined Aubameyang tried an audacious Panenka penalty and only succeeded in offering Hitz a very easy stop.

80' SAVED! Aubameyang goes for the panenka but Hitz reads it and saves the penalty.#FCABVB pic.twitter.com/XOfYuh5drX — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) September 30, 2017

Koo had fouled Piszczek with the Video Assistant Referee making the call.

There was still time for Augsburg to rescue a point but Caiuby could not keep his 87th minute on target before going close once with a looping effort.

But try as they might, the hosts could not find a second goal and had to settle for the narrow 2-1 defeat.