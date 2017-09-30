Hasenhuttl not interested in Bayern job

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl quickly dismissed any talk of him considering the vacant managerial role at FC Bayern München.

With Carlo Ancelotti sacked on Thursday, the Bundesliga side are frantically searching for a new head coach.

Thomas Tuchel, who is without a club after leaving Borussia Dortmund, as well as Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann are two of the names being bandied about by the media.

Although unlikely, interim boss Willy Sagnol could be handed the reins on a short-term basis while the likes of former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, who isn't a real consideration at this point, is also unattached.

Hasenhuttl, who has been in charge at RB Leipzig since last year where he led the club to a second-place finish in the league, has said he hasn't considered leaving Leipzig for Munich.

He simply said: "Never thought about it, not one second, zero."