Tedesco reflects on wasted chances

Domenico Tedesco felt Friday night's 1-1 draw with Bayer 04 Leverkusen was a fair outcome from a highly competitive game.

Leon Goretzka scored first for the hosts at the VELTINS-Arena from a well-taken set-piece only for Leon Bailey to net a 61st-minute equaliser for a share of the spoils.

And reflecting on the Bundesliga tie that saw FC Schalke 04 end the evening in seventh place on 10 points, two clear of Leverkusen, Tedesco paid tribute to his side's opponents.

He told the club's official website: "In the end, 1-1 is fair, because both teams dominated the game at different points.

"At the start it was Leverkusen. We wanted to play from deep and then put pressure on the ball, because Leverkusen have several quick players who can be difficult to deal with. This tactic worked for us.

"Consequently we began to take control of the game, and went 1-0 up, which I think was a fair reflection at that stage. After that, we had chances to make it 2-0."

He added: "We simply have to make the most of these, but we didn’t, and consequently our opponents were still in the match. Leverkusen then used their possession to increasingly exert their control over the game."

Goalscorer Goretzka meanwhile said: "My goal to make it 1-0 was the reward for my work over the past few days, as I have been practising a lot of free kicks.

"Unfortunately it was only enough for a 1-1 draw. Nevertheless, we have put in a good performance and at least we have ended our run of defeats, after losing to Bayern and Hoffenheim.

"I’m seeing a steady improvement in our team, and I am certain that it won’t be long before our next win."