Beckham backs sacked Ancelotti to bounce back

David Beckham has backed his former manager Carlo Ancelotti to bounce back from his FC Bayern Munchen dismissal.

Ancelotti was sacked by the Bundesliga champions on Thursday after less than 18 months at the club, with Bayern’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain proving to be the final straw.

Along with disappointing recent results, Bayern president Uli Hoeness claimed Ancelotti was axed because he “had five important players against him” – rumoured to include Franck Ribery and Kingsley Coman.

But Beckham – who played under Ancelotti at both PSG and AC Milan – has delivered a glowing testimony about the Italian.

“I love Carlo – Carlo is the best for me. He is one of the most incredible managers and people, one of the most successful managers in football, so he will be OK,” said Beckham.

Ancelotti has already been linked with a return to the Premier League, with West Ham mooted to be interested in the former Chelsea manager.