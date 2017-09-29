Preview: FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund

FC Augsburg will be looking to keep their unbeaten streak going when they host a Borussia Dortmund team sitting at the top of the Bundesliga standings after six games.

The hosts have enjoyed a promising start to their league campaign this term, going five games unbeaten after losing their opening league fixture against Hamburg.

Augsburg have drawn two and won three of their last five games, but come into the clash on the back of a goalless draw away at Stuttgart last weekend.

“The BVB is really fun in the Bundesliga,” said Augsburg manager Manuel Baum, according to Kicker. “When you see what kind of game they play, what staff they can play from the bench, how many chances they play – that’s great to watch.

“In the league they are really good, against Madrid you can lose. Our ambitions are very different from those of BVB.”

Meanwhile, the BVB have been in imperious form thus far in the Bundesliga. They are still unbeaten in the league and have won five of their six games, only dropping points at Freiburg where they drew 0-0 earlier in September.

Dortmund’s last Bundesliga clash saw them hammer VfL Borussia Monchengladbach 6-1, but they were brought down to earth on Tuesday as Real Madrid claimed a 3-1 victory at the Westfalenstadion.

“We defend with 11 players and we attack with 11 players. You cannot blame the defence,” manager Peter Bosz told SID after the defeat to Los Merengues.

“Against a very good opponent, who made almost no mistakes, we always were a step late.

“We need to defend better. We couldn’t pressure the ball in nearly every moment of the game. That’s what makes it hard against such opposition, who have quality. We have to analyse this and improve.”

The hosts have picked up a number of injuries in September, with Georg Teigl, Moritz Leitner, Tim Reider, Raphael Framberger, and most recently Ja-Cheol Koo all sidelined.

Dortmund could be boosted by the return of Marcel Schmelzer, who has recovered from an ankle injury, but Sebastian Rode and Erik Durm remain unavailable.