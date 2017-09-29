Preview: Hertha Berlin v FC Bayern München

FC Bayern München will begin life under interim coach Willy Sagnol as he takes the reins from the departed Carlo Ancelotti, ahead of Sunday’s Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin.

1 October 2017

Matchday 7

Kick-off: 15:30 local time

Venue: Olympiastadion Berlin

Referee: H. Osmers

Assistants: F. Heft, T. Gorniak

Fourth official: M. Thomsen

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Hertha Berlin 62 8 17 37

Bayern München 62 37 17 8

Previous encounter

Hertha Berlin 1 Bayern München 18 February 2017 (Bundesliga)

Hertha goalscorer: V. Ibišević (21′)

Bayern goalscorer: R. Lewandowski (90+6′)

Players to watch

Australia international Mathew Leckie has had a great start to his career with Hertha after joining from Ingolstadt, and already has four Bundesliga goals to his name in six appearances. The forward will no doubt be out to expose a Bayern side that may be feeling fragile at the back following their 3-0 demolition by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

The goals dried up for attacking midfielder Thomas Muller under previous manager Carlo Ancelotti, with the 28-year-old hitting the back of the net just five times in 2016/17. This was following a season where he scored 20 times for the Bavarians. With Muller said to be one of the players in the Bayern dressing room who seemingly struggled to adapt Ancelotti’s methods, he may have a big point to prove on Sunday.

"On Sunday we want to show a reaction from the team. Absolutely." @Brazzo ahead of #BSCFCB pic.twitter.com/LHhNjy8iN2 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) September 29, 2017

Team form and manager quotes

Hertha boss Pal Dardai has admitted that his side need to step up their game after back-to-back defeats to Mainz in the Bundesliga, and Sweden’s Ostersunds in the Europa League. He told the media, “We have now lost two games that should have ended in draws. It’s not the best preparation for Bayern. We must improve.”

After the loss to PSG and Ancelotti’s exit, interim coach Willy Sagnol says he expects his side to produce a strong reaction when facing the Old Lady. He told reporters, “We will come out of this situation strongly. We have a top group, a fantastic team. We will show that on Sunday. We want to show a reaction from the team. Absolutely.”

Team news

For Hertha, Karim Rekik, Rune Jarstein, Marvin Plattenhardt and Mathew Leckie are expected to return against Bayern after being rested midweek for the 1-0 loss to Ostersunds in the Europa League. Meanwhile, Vedad Ibisevic is suspended and Davie Selke as well as Julian Schieber are injured.

For the visitors, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng seem likely to return to the starting line-up after being left out in Ancelotti’s last match in charge against PSG.