Nagelsmann shrugs off Bayern link

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann insists he is not thinking about the vacancy at FC Bayern München, and remains focused on his current job.

Die Roten parted ways with Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday following the 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and Nagelsmann has already been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena.

The Hoffenheim boss previously revealed that he dreams about one day managing the German champions, but refused to comment on recent speculation and insists he is concentrating on Hoffenheim’s next game against Freiburg.

“My only focus is on Freiburg,” he said according to ESPN, when asked about the Bayern job.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen is adamant that they will hold on to Nagelsmann.

“The chances [of losing Nagelsmann] are slim — I can’t even say how slim they are,” Rosen told Sport 1. “I’d say I am annoyed by this topic, but that’s not even true. It just bores me.”