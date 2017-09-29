Ancelotti gives Twitter reaction to Bayern sacking

Carlo Ancelotti may have steered FC Bayern Munchen to the Bundesliga title last May, yet the Italian finds himself out of job with this season barely a month old.

Friction in the dressing room and last season’s Champions League quarter-final elimination were already hanging over Ancelotti, before Bayern’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Paris St-Germain on Wednesday night proved to be the final straw.

But despite his dismissal, Ancelotti was gracious in thanking the club on Twitter just hours later after posting in both English and German.

It has been a great honour to form part of Bayern’s history. I would like to thank the Club, the Players and it's amazing fans. #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/oZ7mLllers — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) September 28, 2017

Bayern president Uli Hoeness claims Ancelotti was sacked because he “had five important players against him” – rumoured to include Franck Ribery and Kingsley Coman.

Thank You for everything @MrAncelotti — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) September 28, 2017

However, several of Bayern’s players took to Twitter to thank him, including Robert Lewandowski, Arturo Vidal and Thiago Alcantara.

Muchas gracias por todo mister!!! Le deseo mucha suerte en todo y muchas bendiciones!!!👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/7YVy6828TI — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) September 28, 2017