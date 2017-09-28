Lahm would consider role at Bayern

Former FC Bayern München captain Philipp Lahm admits he has no reason not to consider a position in football after hanging up his boots at the end of last season.

The ex-Germany international previously turned down an opportunity to take over as sporting director at the Allianz Arena, but has stated that there is a good chance he’ll return to the sport behind the scenes.

“I’ve always said that there will never be an area that I know better than football,” Lahm told Business Insider.

“I have played football since I was five years old. This is my core skill and it will always remain so. In this respect, there is no reason not to return to football.”

Die Roten appear to be in a state of flux for the moment, after they parted ways with head coach Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday, and Lahm could form part of their plans for the future.

When asked about whether he would consider a position on the Bayern board, Lahm added: “The most important thing for Bayern has always been that, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness, the two leaders at the top have themselves played football at the very highest level.

“They know 100 per cent about their profession. That was the biggest thing they could put into the club. And I would say I have the football knowledge, too. As for everything else, let’s see what happens.”