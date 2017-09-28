Bayern part ways with Ancelotti

FC Bayern München have parted ways with manager Carlo Ancelotti, the club confirmed via press release on Thursday.

The news comes after Bayern’s 3-0 defeat away to Paris-Saint Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The club released a statement on their official website: “Following an internal analysis in Munich on Thursday 28 September 2017, FC Bayern München have announced the club is to part company with head coach Carlo Ancelotti with immediate effect.

“Assistant coach Willy Sagnol will take charge of the team on an interim basis.”

FC Bayern part company with Carlo Ancelotti. A post shared by FC Bayern Official (@fcbayern) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said performances this season had not met expectations and that the match against PSG showed the club they needed to act quickly to address the problems.

“Our team’s performances since the start of the season have not met our expectations,” said Rummenigge. “The match in Paris clearly showed we had to take immediate action.

“Hasan Salihamidžić and I met Carlo today for full and frank discussions where we informed him of our decision.

“I’d like to thank Carlo for his time working with us and I’m sorry about the way it has developed. Carlo is my friend and he will remain so, but we had to take a professional decision in the interests of FC Bayern.

“I expect the team to produce a positive response and show absolute determination to achieve our targets for the season.”

Carlo Ancelotti should have listened to the Nigerian journalist 😄 pic.twitter.com/JL7LacnbZN — Sportdec (@SportdecApp) September 28, 2017

A former manager of Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and AC Milan, Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times – with Milan in 2003 and 2007, and with Madrid in 2014.

He spent just one season with the German giants, guiding them to a record 27th Bundesliga title, but has been accused of losing the dressing room and not improving the squad since succeeding Pep Guardiola.

Bayern are currently third in the Bundesliga table, three points behind Borussia Dortmund, after four wins, one draw and one defeat from their first six matches.

They next play away to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.