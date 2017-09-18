Schmidt takes over at Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg have confirmed the appointment of former 1. FSV Mainz 05 coach Martin Schmidt as the new man in charge, following Andries Jonker’s departure on Monday.

Schmidt has penned a two-year deal with the Wolves and will begin his duties immediately. Jonker and the club parted ways following a disappointing start to 2017/18 which saw the Lower Saxony outfit collect just four points from their opening four matches.

Schmidt guided Mainz to the Europa League in 2015/16 although his fortunes were not as good in the following campaign as the O-Fives finished 15th in the Bundesliga. He then left the team and was replaced by Sandro Schwarz.

Martin Schmidt is new head-coach. The 50-year-old Swiss signed a contract until 2019 ➡️ https://t.co/YYHFJmmHk3 pic.twitter.com/Mu07HH5l9d — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) September 18, 2017

Nonetheless, the 50-year-old expressed excitement about his new role, saying: “I didn’t have to think too long about the offer to take over at Wolfsburg. It was just a few hours between the initial contact and signing the contract.

“It’s no secret that Wolfsburg showed interest in me some months ago but at the time that was out of the question out of respect and loyalty to Mainz.

“I’m really looking forward to this job even if there isn’t much time to get my feet under the desk with two games coming our way this week.”