Pulisic: I couldn’t join Bayern

Christian Pulisic has assured nervous Borussia Dortmund fans that he has no intention of joining the ranks of players who left the club for arch-rivals FC Bayern München.

The 18-year-old has quickly become one of the most talked-about prospects in world football, prompting speculation as to how long Dortmund will be able to hang on to him, especially given their history of selling their brightest stars to the perennial Bundesliga champions.

Speaking to US news platform Penn Live, however, Pulisic indicated that he has no immediate intention of leaving, especially for the club who managed to lure the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Mario Gotze away from Signal Iduna Park.

"I couldn't do that," the United States international answered bluntly when asked if he sees himself joining the familiar exodus to Munich.

The teenager also spoke about rumours linking him with the Premier League and continued to reassure BVB fans that he sees his short-term future in Germany.

"When I was little I wanted to play in the Premier League but now that I'm in the Bundesliga I'm not planning on a move because that's what I want to do," he said.

"I'm really happy there and I'm just kind of going with the flow and I'm happy with it."