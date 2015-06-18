Robben: Injury was devestating

Robben endured an injury-plagued 2014/15 season, which was ended prematurely when he sustained a calf injury during the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

As a result of his injury, Robben missed both legs of the Champions League semi-final, where his side were beaten 5-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

"In such a moment a player is completely in his own world," he told Freude11. "I knew right away, there's something broken. I only felt emptiness. For a moment I was dead. Completely destroyed."

The Bavarians lost five of their last six games in all competitions, which Robben admits was painful to watch.

"Of course, it's a compliment to hear how much people say the team missed me, but it doesn't make it any easier," he said. "I would have preferred to have been on the pitch and lost with the team.

"Until my injury against Gladbach, everything was great. I will come back again next season."