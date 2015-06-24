Stuggart confirm double swoop

Poland goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton joins the former??Bundesliga??champions on a two-year-deal??from Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven.??

The 28-year-old will replace Sven Ulreich, who left last week for Bayern Munich after 17 years at the club.

Tyton, who has 13 international caps, spent last season on loan at La Liga side Elche, where he impressed Stuggart’s sports director Robin Dutt: “Tyton convinced [us] with his qualities in Spain’s Primera Division,” Dutt said in a statement.??

“We monitored him intensively and had a complete picture of his abilities.”

The club have also confirmed the signing of German midfielder Lukas Rupp from relegated Paderborn.

Rupp, 24, scored four goals in 32 appearances last season after moving from Borussia Monchengladbach. ?? ?? ??

Stuggart narrowly avoided relegation in May after winning their final three games, but they have acted swiftly in the transfer market to avoid a second consecutive season of struggle. ??