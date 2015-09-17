Chicharito takes confidence boost

Leverkusen striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez was delighted to score in their 4-1 win over Belarusian champions BATE Borisov at BayArena on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga side got their Champions League Group E campaign off to a winning start with goals from Admir Mehmedi and two from Hakan Calhanoglu along with the Mexico international’s first effort for his new club.

"I'm happy, really happy," Hernandez said. "But more than the goal, the thing I take away most from the game is the result. We won 4-1 with a good performance from the whole team.

"It's in my mind to do my best, to try and do what the coach tells me to do on the pitch and get used to the way of playing and my teammates.

"I'm trying my best on and off the pitch to get results. This is a very important result for us to start the Champions League."

Leverkusen has suffered two defeats in their last couple of Bundesliga matches, most recently a 1-0 loss to Darmstadt, and face BVB Dortmund at Signal-Iduna-Park on Sunday.

"We wanted to bounce back after our defeat in the Bundesliga," Hernandez added “This result will give us a lot of confidence to go to Dortmund and try to produce another good performance, and try to win the game."