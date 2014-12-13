Bayern move 10 points clear

Augsburg held their own for nearly an hour at the SGL arena, but Mehdi Benatia opened the scoring with his first strike for Bayern and three more goals followed in 13 minutes to seal the club’s 12th win of the season.

Arjen Robben bagged a brace and Robert Lewandowski also found the net to move Bayern further clear of second-place Wolfsburg, who play Paderborn on Sunday.

It was another day to forget for Bayern’s old rivals Borussia Dortmund, who succumbed to a ninth defeat of the campaign at Hertha Berlin.

Julian Schieber, who left Dortmund in the summer after two years in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, latched on to Per Skjelbred’s pass and slotted home after 40 minutes.

Dortmund may have progressed to the Champions League knockout stages as group winners, but domestically they have been terrible this term.

Klopp’s team are now third from bottom with 15 matches gone.

Werder Bremen and Hannover shared the points after a six-goal thriller at Weserstadion.

Lars Stindl gave visiting Hannover the lead in the 12th minute, but a Zlatko Junuzovic free-kick levelled matters before the break.

Melvyn Lorenzen scored his first professional goal to put Bremen in front, but two goals in as many minutes from Joselu turned the game on its head before teenager Davie Selke grabbed a late equaliser to salvage a 3-3 draw for the home side.

Roberto Di Matteo suffered his first home defeat as Schalke boss after Cologne came away from the Veltins-Arena with a 2-1 win.

Anthony Ujah and Mathias Lehmann put Cologne ahead before Leroy Sane chipped in with a late consolation for Di Matteo’s side, who are sixth in the table.

Filip Kostic’s goal meant bottom club Stuttgart earned a 1-1 draw at Mainz, who had gone ahead through Johannes Geis’ free-kick.

Neither Freiburg nor Hamburg could pull further away from the relegation zone as they played out a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s other match.