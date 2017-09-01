Bony leaves Man City, re-signs for Swansea

Swansea City have reunited with Wilfried Bony after the striker completed his transfer from Manchester City on deadline day.

With striker Fernando Llorente being sold to Tottenham, Swans manager Paul Clement was eager to reinforce his attack and re-signed Bony for £12million from City.

#FPL managers will be hoping @wilfriedbony “scores some goals for Swansea”… 🎶 He’ll cost you just £6.0m on @OfficialFPL. 👌 pic.twitter.com/VkVsVEw8dB — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 1, 2017

The Ivory Coast international originally signed for Swansea in 2013 and went on to score 35 goals in 70 appearances, earning a £28m move to the Sky Blues in January 2015.

However, Bony appeared to be surplus to requirements for City manager Pep Guardiola last term and was sent out on loan to Stoke City. He only managed two goals in 11 appearances and was not signed permanently by the Potters despite them having the option.

Bony has signed a two-year contract with the Swans.