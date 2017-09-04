Big shots France draw blank against lowly Luxembourg

Football is a funny game, and things don’t get much funnier than at the Stadium Municipal in Toulouse on Sunday as the mighty France were held to a goalless draw in their World Cup qualifier by minnows Luxembourg.

Yes, you heard that right! Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Alexander Lacazette, Thomas Lemar and Paul Pogba could find no way past a team that cost around $30,000,

the equivalent of around 10 minutes wages for Pogba.

Their tiny neighbours may have parked the bus, but surely there is no excuse for a squad packed with stars of world football being unable to beat a team ranked 136th in the world?

In 17 previous meetings Les Blues had scored a remarkable 71 goals and recorded 16 victories, but there was no way through as the Luxembourg keeper Jonathan Joubert played a blinder in his 88th and final appearance.

France had 34 attempts on goal, and hit the woodwork twice through Pogba and Griezmann, but there was no way past the rock solid Luxembourg defence.

And the visitors almost pulled off a memorable win with 12 minutes left.

Despite it being the first time in 103-years his team had failed to beat Luxembourg, coach Didier Deschamps was surprisingly calm in his post match press conference, saying “It’s true that three points against Luxembourg would, of course, be better.”

“We created opportunities but lacked lucidity. There was always a foot, a leg, a post…It is annoying to have so many chances and not score, but we have to accept it. If there were no opportunities it would have bothered me more. That’s football.”

That didn’t stop people pointing out a few facts online, though.

The previous time France failed to beat Luxembourg (1914) Franz Ferdinand was still alive and Charles de Gaulle was in his early 20s #FRALUX — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) September 3, 2017

France 0-0 Luxembourg at half-time. France possession – 71%

Attempts on goal – 18 Luxembourg's defence: pic.twitter.com/d2bMsublWc — Coral (@Coral) September 3, 2017

Luxembourg against France tonight pic.twitter.com/RyNG3Nfvok — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) September 3, 2017

France drew with Luxembourg 0-0, France squad worth £406million. Luxembourg worth £27,000. Crazy! — Bryan Kwong (@bryanky5) September 4, 2017

If England drew 0-0 with Luxembourg at home, the papers and everyone would crucify us!! Let's see what happens with France 😂😂 — Team FA (@TeamFA) September 3, 2017

This is the best week in Luxembourg history.

Two clean sheets in a row!

1-0 win over Belarus, and now 0-0 in France. Beyond incredible! — Michael Yokhin (@Yokhin) September 3, 2017

Take a bow, Luxembourg. You deserve it!