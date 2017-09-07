Benitez concern for Magpies

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez could miss the trip to Swansea on Sunday as he is reportedly still suffering from the after-effects of surgery.

The Spaniard took advantage of the international break to see to a problem that was believed to have been caused by a hernia operation he had two years ago.

Benitez went under the knife in Cheshire on Friday and was absent from training on Monday through to Thursday as he continues to recover.

According to the Chronicle, though, the 57-year-old was on route to Tyneside on Thursday morning before having to turn around after suffering from pain in the car.

Benitez will not be taking Friday’s pre-match press conference as a result, with Paco set to fill in for his compatriot amid doubts over his attendance at the Liberty Stadium this weekend.