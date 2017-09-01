Football

Barkley U-turn gets hilarious Internet treatment

Ross Barkley

Of all the drama to have taken place during transfer deadline day, one of the most sensational stories to emerge was Everton midfielder Ross Barkley’s change of heart as he was about the sign for Chelsea.

Reports suggested that the player changed his mind mid-medical after travelling down to London with his agent after the club’s had agreed a fee.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri later told Sky Sports that Barkley wanted to reconsider his position in January.

Friends of the 23-year old have also come out and said it was untrue that the change of heart took place in the Cobham medical room, but that didn’t stop fans from having some fun online.

Football fans can be so cruel!

Comments


Back to top