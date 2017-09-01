Barkley U-turn gets hilarious Internet treatment

Of all the drama to have taken place during transfer deadline day, one of the most sensational stories to emerge was Everton midfielder Ross Barkley’s change of heart as he was about the sign for Chelsea.

Reports suggested that the player changed his mind mid-medical after travelling down to London with his agent after the club’s had agreed a fee.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri later told Sky Sports that Barkley wanted to reconsider his position in January.

Friends of the 23-year old have also come out and said it was untrue that the change of heart took place in the Cobham medical room, but that didn’t stop fans from having some fun online.

Ross Barkley, during the medical, when someone showed him how far away Chelsea was from Liverpool: pic.twitter.com/w7kgLmBODu — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 31, 2017

✅ Chelsea agree to sign Ross Barkley 😎 ✅ Ross Barkley begins medical 😄 ✅ Ross Barkley rejects Chelsea half-way through medical & leaves 😂 pic.twitter.com/ebdSO9608p — SPORF (@Sporf) August 31, 2017

Ross Barkley leaving his Chelsea medical like: pic.twitter.com/QJGmdSj1Ou — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) August 31, 2017

Fair play to Ross Barkley. Just wanted a free medical check-up, he's played Chelsea and everyone for a bloody fool. One nil to Ross. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 31, 2017

Reports that Ross Barkley has rejected Chelsea. Chelsea fans are trying to work out whether to feel offended or relieved. — Coral (@Coral) August 31, 2017

Very odd for Ross Barkley to be in the middle of a promising move and bottle it at the last minute. Unheard of. — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) August 31, 2017

The irony of Ross Barkley not being able to make a decision. — Sean Lunt (@Sean_Lunt) August 31, 2017

Football fans can be so cruel!