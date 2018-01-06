TMCC 2017 MVP Youssouf Toure left to rue penalty miss

Sanna Khanh Hoa’s Youssouf Toure was left a disappointed man on Saturday as his brilliant campaign in the Toyota Mekong Club Championship 2017 finished on a low.

With seven goals in his first four games, Toure had been a key reason behind the V.League 1 outfit reaching the final of the TMCC 2017.

Even in their 3-1 loss to Muangthong United in the first leg of the final, the 31-year-old had caused the opposition defence all sorts of problems.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: The #TMCC2017 MVP is none other than tournament record top scorer Youssouf Toure! pic.twitter.com/jJpVBQrhT7 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2018

But, in Saturday’s return encounter at the Supachalasai Stadium with the score still at 0-0, Toure spurned an excellent opportunity to get his side back in the contest when his tame penalty was saved by Kawin Thamsatchanan.

Muangthong went on to net four times in the second half to claim a 7-1 aggregate triumph, leaving Toure struggling to hide his disappointment even after being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player at the final whistle.

“It [being named MVP] is good for me but – today – I am disappointed because I missed the penalty,” said the Frenchman.

39' SAVED. Youssouf Toure jogs up to the spot for the penalty kick and ends up sending the ball straight into Kawin's arms.#TMCC2017 pic.twitter.com/bgL6OJNBlC — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2018

“If I had put the ball into the back of the net, I think it would have been a different game.

“Maybe tomorrow I will be able to look back and enjoy my overall performance and winning MVP, but – for today – I’m disappointed, although I would like to thank the coach, staff and players as without them I would not have this prize.”

Like Toure, the rest of Sanna Khanh Hoa can be extremely proud of their displays over the past month once the dust of Saturday’s disappointing loss has settled.

Despite finishing 6th in the V.League 1 last season, they comfortably both Cambodia’s and Laos’ league champions in Boeung Ket and Lao Toyota to reach the final, where they then gave a team that reached the AFC Champions League Round of 16 a run for their money.

“As I have said before, this is the first time Sanna Khanh Hoa are participating in an international tournament and we’ve reached the final,” said coach Vo Dinh Tan.

“This is a big honour for our team to play against Muangthong and, for our young players, I hope they make the most of this great experience.”

“For the coming season, our goal is to achieve the best position possible in the V.League 1 so that we have a chance to participate in the TMCC again.”

