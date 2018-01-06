Muangthong see off Sanna Khanh Hoa to win TMCC 2017

Muangthong United beat Sanna Khanh Hoa 4-0 on Saturday to win the Toyota Mekong Club Championship 2017 with a 7-1 aggregate triumph in the final.

Having claimed a 3-1 win in the first leg on December 23, Muangthong entered the return encounter at the Supachalasai Stadium with the title destiny firmly in their hands.

However, they were given a real scare by a Sanna Khanh Hoa side showed plenty of enterprise and endeavour in the opening 45, and could have even taken the lead five minutes before halftime.

🎉 CHAMPIONS! 🎉 Congratulations to @MuangthongUtd, winners of the 2017 Toyota Mekong Club Championship! 🏆 #TMCC2017 pic.twitter.com/ymu5xjJDo6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2018

After Lam Ti Phong had been felled inside the box by Nukoolkit Krutyai, it was Youssouf Toure – with seven goals already to his name in the tournament – who stepped up to the spot.

Nonetheless, he failed to get enough power or accuracy on his effort and Kawin Thamsatchanan was able to comfortably beat it away having guessed the right way.

It was no surprise that the hosts soon turned it up a gear in the second half and it did not take them long to finally find the breakthrough.

A freekick on the edge of the box was floated into a dangerous area by Sarach Yooyen and, while Celio Santos and Lee Ho both failed to make contact, Adisak Kraisorn was left unattended at the far post and made no mistake in converting from two yards out.

54' GOAL! 1-0 (4-1 agg.) @MuangthongUtd! Muangthong danger man Adisak escapes the Sanna Khánh Hòa defense unmarked easily and scores for the home side! #TMCC2017 pic.twitter.com/nKTJwV7DJH — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2018

Adisak weighed in with another pivotal contribution three minutes later as the Thai giants doubled their lead; chasing down an overhit cross by Teerasil Dangda and cutting it back to Thossawat Limwannasathian, who calmly burst past an opponent before drilling his shot into the bottom corner.

There was more for the home fans to cheer about in the 78th minute when Teerasil – soon to leave for J1 League outfit Sanfrecce Hiroshima – raced onto Heberty’s visionary through-pass before stroking his shot past Nguyen Tuan Manh.

78' GOAL! 3-0 (6-1 agg.) @MuangthongUtd! Muangthong's star man Teerasil nets the third goal of the night, in what could very well be his last goal for the club before his upcoming move to Japan.#TMCC2017 pic.twitter.com/Y85UGlEIAa — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2018

And, with a minute remaining, Siroch Chatthong barged his way past a couple of challenges inside the box before sending an emphatic strike past Tuan Manh to complete a dominant display from Muangthong.

MUANGTHONG UNITED: Kawin Thamsatchanan, Wattana Playnum (Suporn Peenagatapho 81’), Nukoolkit Krutyai, Celio Santos, Theerathon Bunmathan (Siroch Chatthong 81’), Lee Ho, Sarach Yooyen (Ratchapol Nawanno 85’), Thossawat Limwannasathian (Leandro Assumpcao 74’), Heberty (Prakit Deeprom 85’), Teerasil Dangda, Adisak Kraisorn (Peerapat Notchaiya 74’).

SANNA KHANH HOA: Nguyen Tuan Manh, Nguyen Dinh Nhon (Hoang Nhat Nam 87’), Chaher Zarour, Tran Dinh Khuong, Nguyen Tan Dien, Le Cao Hoai An, Le Duy Thanh (Tran Dinh Kha 46’), Lam Ti Phong (Tran Van Vu 67’), Nguyen Tan Tai, Nguyen Hoang Quoc Chi, Youssouf Toure.

