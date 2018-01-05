Muangthong not underestimating determined Sanna Khanh Hoa

Muangthong United will show Sanna Khanh Hoa the respect they deserve despite holding a 3-1 aggregate lead in the final of the Toyota Mekong Club Championship 2017.

The Thai giants will host the second leg of the final at the Supachalasai Stadium on Saturday, and will enter the tie as favourites following a clinical victory in the first leg on December 23.

However, despite the commanding position they find themselves in, Muangthong coach Totchtawan Sripan insists they will not allow any complacency to creep in.

“[The first leg] was a rather difficult match because we were not fully ready [having started pre-season training just a few days before],” said the former Thailand international.

“Some players were also not available to us in Vietnam but we did quite well in controlling the match and, in the end, we were able to get the win.

“Still, Sanna Khanh Hoa are worthy opponents and not to be underestimated.

“The Toyota Mekong Club Championship trophy means a lot to our team [and] I would like to start the New Year with a victory as a present to all Muangthong United fans.

“I hope we do very well.”

Meanwhile, Sanna Khanh Hoa coach Vo Dinh Tan was also upbeat about his side’s chances of overcoming the two-goal deficit and gave the assurance that his players would never throw in the towel.

“Sanna Khanh Hoa FC have always been a team that come through difficulties,” said Dinh Tan.

“In 2012, the team nearly disbanded but we had many young players that played to their best and since then, from 2015 to 2017, we have always finished inside the top six in the V.League 1.”

“With that in mind, regardless of the scenario we find ourselves in against Muangthong and even if there is only one per cent of hope, we will always fight until the last minute.”

