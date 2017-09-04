Thailand’s big chance to give ASEAN football a boost

Thailand are out of the running on the Road to Russia. Nobody expected anything different for a team that had not progressed to the final stage of qualification since 2002.

Yet on Tuesday, they can have a big say in which other teams do make it and perform a major service to Southeast Asian football at the same time.

The War Elephants are in action in Melbourne against Australia. This is the final game of Group B. It is also the final game of Thailand’s qualification campaign. But Australia? That remains to be seen. The Socceroos are in third place in the group, chasing the second automatic spot in Russia.

Japan defeated Australia last week to take top spot and a sixth successive World Cup appearance. It left Australia and Saudi Arabia level on 16 points with the West Asian team having a superior goal difference of two. Saudi Arabia hosts Japan in the final game.

While Australia will be very concerned about the scoreline in Jeddah, it is not something that Thailand have to worry about. Thailand have collected just two points from their nine games so far.

They have come close to victory. A 2-2 draw with Australia in November should have been a home win.

Under new coach Milovan Rajevac, appointed in April after the departure of Kiatisuk Senamuang who was annoyed at criticism from the Thai FA, Thailand came even closer. Only a last-minute goal from talented striker United Arab Emirates striker Ali Mabkhout in June prevented fans in Bangkok celebrating three points.

Last week saw a 2-1 home defeat handed out by Iraq. That leaves one more chance to end on a high. It is, on paper, the hardest game of the ten: a trip to the home of the Asian champions who are desperate to win.

To get a result in that situation would be some achievement. It is a tall order yet not impossible. A win would be beyond the dreams of any back in the Land of Smiles. A draw would be deserving of a welcoming party back at Suvarnabhumi airport.

It is not impossible. Rajevac is a more pragmatic coach than his predecessor. The sober Serb is happy to pack the defence and keep things tight and ensure his lone strikers are very lone indeed.

Rajevac will try to keep things tight

Australia not only needs to win but to win big. That is going to make it a tough evening for Thailand but it provides some hope. Rajevac likes to keep things tight at the back and then look to counter-attack.

The Aussies are going to attack in numbers and from the beginning. The pressure is going to be intense and the fans are going to be roaring the Socceroos on. The Thais are going to have to do some serious defending but will surely have ample counter-attacking opportunities.

Goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool is going to have to earn his stripes as he stands in for Kawin Thamsatchanan. If he has one of those nights then who knows?

There is certainly confidence at least in some quarters. Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich said that if Australia don’t defeat Thailand by three or four goals then they don’t deserve to go to the World Cup. Fellow former Socceroo Ned Zelic added that he would be surprised if Thailand are not beaten by three or four goals.

There is no denying that Australia are heavy favourites and are certainly capable of winning by a big margin but such sentiments can only serve to inspire Thailand, a team that deserved to win the last encounter between the two teams.

Such comments show that there is not only a lot to do on the pitch for Thailand but off it. If they can go and get something in Melbourne then respect for a talented team that is making progress will increase.

It will also do a good deal for Southeast Asian football. It reflects well on the entire region if its best team can go and upset the continental champions in such a huge game.

If the best in ASEAN is not only in the final round of qualification but having a big say in which teams go to the World Cup then it creates positive headlines for a part of the world that does not get that many.

Fans across Southeast Asia have busy nights of their own to look forward to with qualification for the 2019 Asian Cup. Yet they should spare a thought and some support for Thailand in Melbourne tonight.

Whatever happens most headlines will be about Australia but Thailand have a chance to really lift the profile and reputation of ASEAN football.