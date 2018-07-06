Former Home United striker Ken Ilso joins A-League side Adelaide United

Former Home United and Kedah FA striker Ken Ilso has joined Adelaide United to play in the Australian A-League.

The Danish forward made a name for himself in Southeast Asia after joining the Protectors in 2015 where he scored 35 goals in 51 appearances over two seasons.

The 31-year-old moved to Malaysia to play for Kedah FA and became a fan favourite with 15 goals in 18 appearances.

His latest stint with Penang FA saw him record three goals in six appearances but Ilso left the club due to unpaid wages, a situation similar to Filipino striker Mark Hartmann.

With reports claiming he was close to a return to Singapore to play for Home United, Ilso decided to venture away from Southeast Asia and join Adelaide instead.

The 2018/19 A-League season wil kick off on October 19 and conclude on May 19 next year.

Photo credit: Adelaide United website