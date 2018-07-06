Geylang winger Shawal Anuar suffers ACL tear, out of 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup

Huge blow for Singapore’s AFF Suzuki Cup preparations as Geylang International winger Shawal Anuar suffers complete ACL tear and is out till February 2019.



The injury came minutes after Shawal opened the scoring in Geylang’s 3-1 win in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) over the Young Lions at Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday night.

Just as his teammates were celebrating his goal, Shawal was replaced by Fuad Ramli with three minutes left to the break.

Shawal was sent for MRI scans the following day and Geylang confirmed on Friday that he had a complete anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right leg.

This comes as a blow to Fandi Ahmad’s preparations for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, having just called the Geylang star for the scheduled Monday training sessions with the national team.

The 27-year-old has been one of the top performers in the SPL this season with six goals and one assist in 13 appearances.

Singapore players have been plagued by the dreaded ACL injury this season with a high occurrence across all clubs.

Tampines’ Safirul Sulaiman and Shannon Stephen, Balestier Khalsa’s Sharin Majid, Khairudin Omar and Raihan Rahman, Home United’s Sirina Camra and now Geylang’s Shawal.