Shahril Ishak, Huzaifah, Fadli called up for Singapore training, Shawal out

Shahril Ishak and Fadli Kamis have been called up for national team Monday training sessions while Shawal Anuar is out till 2019 with complete ACL tear.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will be continuing the initiative of gathering potential national team players to train together every Monday, something which former coaches V. Sundram Moorthy and Bernd Stange did during their time.

As part of the FAS’ efforts to create more training sessions for the national team, former Lions coach Bernd Stange initiated every Monday as a ‘National Team Day’ where selected players from the Singapore Premier League (SPL) were invited to train together and Sundram continued the initiative.

Despite Sundram Moorthy’s exit, the FAS have decided to continue with the scheduled Monday sessions as part of the preparations for the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, with Fandi Ahmad taking his first Lions training On July 9 since being named as the new national team coach.

While there has been no official confirmation from FAS on the complete squad list for the national team training sessions, most SPL clubs admitted they have been notified to allow the selected players to attend the designated Monday sessions.

FOX Sports Asia understands that one of Singapore’s most in-form strikers Shahril Ishak is back in contention along with four of his Home United teammates – Shakir Hamzah, Izzdin Shafiq, M. Anumanthan and Faritz Hameed – while Geylang International have a lone representative in Shawal Anuar, only for the winger to be ruled out till February 2019 with an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

“I’m very pleased to be back in the national team. I have been on good form this year, and I’m still able to compete at the highest level. I hope that I’m able to make a differences in the squad and help the team achieve good results.” Shahril said.

Balestier Khalsa announced that three of their players – Zaiful Nizam, Huzaifah Aziz and Fadli Kamis – have been invited to attend national team training.

Over at Warriors FC, it is understood that Emmeric Ong, Ho Wai Loon and Khaizul Nizam are the ones who received the call. Hougang United will be represented by Nazrul Nazari and Iqbal Hussain.

FAS have yet to announce any upcoming friendlies but sources close to the national team setup confirmed that Fandi’s first full squad announcement will be for a couple of games arranged during the September FIFA international window.

The Monday training sessions are only for SPL players and does not include the foreign brigade playing overseas.