Home United trial for ex-JDT man Andrezinho and French winger M’Baye

Singapore Premier League giants Home United have former JDT playmaker Andre Francisco and French youngster Paulin Maguette M’Baye on trial.

With Sirina Camara’s season-ending injury, the Protectors are looking to reinforce their roster with a new foreign signing and two fresh faces have been seen in training over the past week.

Former Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) star Andre Francisco Williams Rocha da Silva, better known as Andrezinho has been training for a week now alongside French youngster Paulin Maguette M’Baye.

Andrezinho, 32, started his career back in Brazil playing for SC Corinthians, Guarani FC and Paulista FC before moving to Asia to sign for Zhejiang Greentown.

He then moved to Southeast Asia to be part of Johor FA – the former name for JDT II – before being promoted to the Southern Tigers team.

His most recent stint was with crisis club Marcerra Kuantan in the Malaysia Premier League where he scored one goal in four appearances before the club ran into financial issues and was booted out of the league.

As for M’Baye, the 20-year-old is an exciting attacking player who has pace in abundance and according to sources at the club, plays in the same mold as Tampines Rovers winger Jordan Webb.

M’Baye started his football career with French side Racing Club in Besancon before heading to Andorra where he had a couple of games in the top flight.

M’Baye who has been training with the Home U-19 team for two months under Syed Karim caught the eye of Head Coach Aidil Sharin who invited him to train with the senior squad.

It remains to be seen if M’Baye is one for the future or he will be thrust into the limelight immediately as Home go in search of regional glory in the AFC Cup Zonal Final against Ceres Negros.