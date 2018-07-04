Shawal strikes for Geylang to make it seven SPL defeats for Young Lions

Geylang handed Young Lions their seventh Singapore Premier League defeat of the season with a 3-1 win at Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday night.

Shawal Anuar had opened the scoring in the first half before Haiqal Pashia equalised for the hosts. However, further goals from Ryan Syaffiq and Fairoz Hassan ensured Geylang went home with three points.

Beset with injuries and suspension, the Young Lions were billed as underdogs going into this game but they did not look the part for most of the match.

They could have gone a goal down in the seventh minute after Shawal won the ball from Adam Hakeem and let fly from distance, but his shot bounced just wide of the post.

However, Young Lions went on the offense immediately and Haiqal should have at least tested Geylang goalkeeper Basil Chan at the other end but he failed to pull the trigger in time.

Another gilt-edged opportunity came in the 25th minute, after Rusyaidi Salime timed his run to perfection to meet Haiqal’s cross but he was unable to find the target.

But the biggest miss of the half would arrive five minutes later. Rusyaidi was once again left with only Chan to beat and forced the custodian into a fine stop. The rebound then fell for Naufal Azman to hit the mark, only for Darren Teh to make a goal-line clearance.

That miss would prove costly in the 38th minute, as Geylang then took the lead through Shawal.

After Hairul had parried Ryan Syaffiq’s effort away, the resulting corner fell for Yeo Hai Ngee to flick on and Shawal was on hand to finish off the move for his seventh goal of the campaign.

The goal came at a huge cost however, as Shawal seemingly injured himself and was taken off with only three minutes left in the half.

In the second period, Geylang were given a huge let off when Yuki Ichikawa gave the ball away just outside his side’s danger area but fortunately for him, Rusyaidi could only find the side netting in the 51st minute.

The Young Lions’ equaliser eventually arrived though, right on the hour mark. Chan failed to intercept Syahrul Sazali’s cut-back and Haiqal was left with an easy tap in.

But parity lasted only for six minutes, with the Eagles going ahead again through Syaffiq. Meeting Fairoz’s header, he was allowed too much time on the ball and he duly slotted into the bottom corner.

The Young Lions’ woes were further compounded moments later, as they went a man down after R. Aaravin was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The advantage clearly told, as Geylang doubled their lead three minutes later with a superb effort by Fairoz, who rifled home a solid screamer from distance to make it 3-1.

Young Lions did have the ball in the net almost immediately in response, but it was chalked off after Haiqal was in an offside position when he tried to ensure Ifwat Ismail’s goal-bound shot went in.

Teh then came to his side’s rescue once again, after Ifwat wriggled free and went for goal from close range but the Geylang defender was well-positioned to hack the ball away.

The Eagles also had the woodwork to thank for in the 84th minute, after Rusyaidi seemingly had Chan beaten with his volley, only for it to come crashing off the bar.

Even when Young Lions had a penalty deep in injury time, they still could not score as Ifwat’s effort was thwarted by Chan.

Young Lions will face Home United FC a week later at Bishan Stadium while the Eagles get a short three-day break before facing Hougang United FC at Bedok Stadium.

Young Lions FC Assistant Coach S. Subramani: “To be honest, we have a very depleted squad but regardless the boys worked very hard they gave their best. We had many chances and that is football, if you don’t take your chances they will come back to haunt you. Hopefully we learn from this. Obviously congratulations to Geylang, as a team they took their chances.

“You all watched the game, they will say we had the better chances, it’s just unfortunate and it boils down to inexperience. Ifwat’s ball was going in, he (Haiqal Paqail) should have known that, not necessary for the touch. That would have changed the game as it would have been 3-2. I won’t fault the sending off, he (R. Aaravin) was trying to win the ball, the timing was slightly delayed. It gave away a free-kick as it was his second caution.

“We only had 15 players today, we got so many suspensions. These boys, whoever played today, you can see they gave their best. We have to continue doing that, this is an opportunity for them. They have to show to us they deserve to be in the starting 11.”

Geylang International FC Head Coach Usui Hirotaka: “We just got three points but the football Young Lions were better I think. They had good pressing and the fighting spirit was also good. Today we just got three points, we were just lucky.

“I don’t want to use the word lucky but we were just fortunate to come away with the result. Our performance was poor, if we show this in our next game, we will suffer the consequences. Tactically, we failed to match the pieces and was a very disjointed effort. They didn’t digest the system.

“Our opponents’ strategy is to get behind our back three, but I was not able to prepare for these things. We have senior players and they must be able to adapt but today they couldn’t adapt. Defense line was too deep, we gave the opponents time and space. Our players forgot the basic defense.

“Maybe, the Young Lions have no core players, some players were injured and some suspensions, so it maybe they (Geylang) thought this was an easy game for them but this is wrong. We cannot go up if we play this way.

Young Lions: Hairul Syirhan (GK), Adam Hakeem, Joshua Pereira (C), Syahrul Sazali, Naufal Azman, Prakash Raj, Haiqal Pashia, R. Aaravin, Rusyaidi Salime, Jacob Mahler, Ifwat Ismail

Geylang International FC: Basil Chan (GK), Jufri Taha, Darren Teh, Ryan Syaffiq, Azhar Sairudin, Fumiya Kogure, Yeo Hai Ngee (Zulfadli Zainal Abidin 64’), Afiq Yunos, Shawal Anuar (Fuad Ramli 42’), Fairoz Hasan (Zikos Chua 87’), Yuki Ichikawa (C)