Captain Izzdin inspires Protectors to victory over Warriors at CCK Stadium

Home United sealed victory over Warriors FC at Choa Chu Kang Stadium with captain Izzdin Shafiq scoring what could be a contender for goal of the season.

An Izzdin Shafiq wonder goal helped Home United to secure three vital points in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Wednesday at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

Both goals in the 2-0 victory were scored in the second half, with Shahril Ishak netting against his former club to join Izzdin on the scoresheet.

The result meant that third-placed Home widened the gap between them and Warriors, who remain in sixth on the table, to nine points. Warriors could perhaps find themselves hard done by, having hit the woodwork twice in the second half.

The first half was a scrappy affair, with chances few and far between for both sides.

Jonathan Behe had an early chance to score for Warriors after Fadhil Noh picked him out with a cross on five minutes. But he took some time to control the ball, allowing three Home defenders to swarm him, and could only shoot a tame effort at Rudy Khairullah in the Protectors goal.

Ignatius Ang then created two opportunities with two sublime crosses, but Fadhil and Behe were unable to take advantage of it.

The best chance of the half fell for Home though just two minutes before the break, when Hafiz Nor hit the post from the edge of the area before the ball bounced wide.

Warriors then missed a superb opportunity minutes into the second half after Fadhil placed his shot narrowly wide, and they were made to pay for it as Home took the lead on 52 minutes through Izzdin’s stupendous free-kick.

The Home captain slammed the ball in from 30 yards out, catching Warriors keeper Mukundan Maran, who had come off his line, completely unaware.

The 20-year-old redeemed himself shortly after, preventing Hafiz from going past him with an outstretched arm after a smart pass from Aqhari Abdullah caught the Warriors defence asleep and left the forward with a one-on-one opportunity.

Up by a goal, Home started to drop deeper and attack on the break. That invited pressure from Warriors as well, and they almost scored on 65 minutes when Behe headed against the crossbar from a corner.

Another quick attack saw Aqhari fire narrowly over, before Tajeli Salamat did the same after some sloppy defending from the Protectors.

Shakir almost doubled the lead minutes later when he embarked on a great run down the left, only to fire inches wide. They eventually did so on 77 minutes through Shahril.

The veteran forward, who was having a quiet game up to that point, sparked into life when he made a darting run into the box to latch onto a pass and turned his marker quickly before producing an exquisite finish to secure the points.

Left clutching at straws, Warriors tried to force a comeback. But apart from Sahil Suhaimi hitting a free-kick against the post, Warriors hardly created any and ended the game with their second defeat in two games.

Home United head coach Aidil Sharin: “It’s a good game, both sides want to win, both sides played attacking, both sides got a good chance … I think with the boys’ hard work, the desire – that’s the reason why we scored the two goals. The points were very crucial for us at this time without key players. Hopefully we can continue to improve again.

“Hopefully we can get Song back for the next game. Yesterday we got a second opinion from a doctor, hopefully he’s back, back with a good bang rather than being rusty.”

Warriors head coach Mirko Grabovac: “We had two three good chances, and same like the game against Brunei DPMM, we gave away a goal from 40 metres. The second goal also was from our mistake. Many games, we are making mistakes, I don’t know what to say.

“First half we played very hard, very disciplined, second half I don’t know why. That first goal killed us. After that we tried to come back, we hit the post… maybe players were watching world cup and got tired. Most of the game we have played hard, but one mistake, one moment, we go down. We had better chances before giving away easy goals. I’m disappointed because we didn’t play badly.”

Warriors: Mukundan Maran (GK), Ismadi Mukhtar, Delwinder Singh, Kento Fukuda (C), Ammirul Emmran (Tajeli Salamat 46′), Emmeric Ong, Jonathan Behe, Fadhil Noh (Sahil Suhaimi 62′), Daniel Shafiq (Firdaus Kasman 79′), Ho Wai Loon

Home United: Rudy Khairullah (GK), Shakir Hamzah, Amy Recha, (Christopher Van Huizen 70′) Abdil Qaiyyim, Aqhari Abdullah, Izzdin Shafiq (C), Faizal Roslan, Shahril Ishak (Amiruldin Asraf 90′), Hafiz Nor (Faritz Hameed 89′), Arshad Shamim, Suhairi Sabri