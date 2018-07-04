White Swans seal 14th consecutive SPL victory over Hougang United

Albirex Niigata FC (S) made it 14 consecutive victories in the Singapore Premier League with a slim 2-1 win over Hougang on Wednesday night.

Hougang United pushed Albirex Niigata FC (S) all the way, but the White Swans eventually came through a tight Singapore Premier League (SPL) affair 2-1 at Hougang Stadium on Wednesday night.

Hiroyoshi Kamata and Shuhei Hoshino scored in each half to give Albirex a 2-0 lead, but Hougang managed to pull one back on the stroke of full time through substitute Amir Zalani and almost found an equaliser right at the death.

Hougang Caretaker Head Coach Clement Teo started the game with some bold selection choices as he handed Syaqir Sulaiman his first appearance since returning to the club in the mid-season transfer window, while opting to start 20-year-old Syukri Bashir as the lone striker.

His approach seemed to be vindicated as the Cheetahs put up a strong first half-hour performance, limiting Albirex’s inroads into their attacking third and going close on two occasions.

They could have scored after just five minutes when Adam Mitter squared Fabian Kwok’s free-kick across goal, but Justin Hui’s resulting shot went straight into Albirex goalkeeper Yohsuke Nozawa’s grateful arms.

Iqbal Hussain then fired wide from range on 19 minutes after taking down Jordan Vestering’s crossfield pass.

Albirex were oddly under-par with a number of misplaced passes as their first shot of the night came just two minutes before the half-hour mark, with Daiki Asaoka’s 35-yard try forcing Hougang custodian Khairulhin Khalid into action.

Hougang then spurned an excellent opportunity to go ahead in the 32nd minute, with Iqbal firing a free-kick over from the edge of the box after an Albirex player was adjudged to have handled outside the box.

They were made to pay for their profligacy – just like on several occasions this season – as the visitors broke the deadlock six minutes later.

Kamata benefited from a Ryujiro Yamanaka left-wing cross to produce a volley that spun home, despite Khairulhin’s best efforts to keep it out.

Going into the break 1-0 down, Hougang returned for the second half with renewed vigour and almost levelled matters on 56 minutes.

Iqbal’s superb ball over the top picked out Syukri, who could not get a clean touch with just Nozawa to beat as the latter managed to snuff out the danger.

Albirex could have doubled their lead a minute later when Captain Wataru Murofushi was barged down by Ashrul Syafeeq in the area.

The former’s resulting spot-kick looked destined for the bottom right corner, but Khairulhin dived the right way to repel the effort – earning the applause from the handful of Hougang HOOLs present at the stadium.

Khairulhin continued to keep Albirex at bay as he denied substitute Adam Swandi in a one-on-one opportunity on 72 minutes.

Hougang pushed hard for an equaliser thereafter, but the Albirex defence stood firm – even though centre-back Kaishu Yamazaki was carried off and replaced by Kazuki Sumiishi midway through the second half.

Iqbal fired wide another free-kick from the edge of the area on 73 minutes, before Mitter headed Captain Nurhilmi Jasni’s free-kick straight to Nozawa four minutes later.

Albirex would go on to show them how it should be done on 79 minutes. Adam’s initial shot was denied by Khairulhin, but the former followed up to square across for Hoshino to tap into an empty net for his 14th goal of the season.

They were then denied a third a minute later, with Taku Morinaga’s 25-yard shot crashing off the right-hand post.

That let-off gave Hougang a glimmer of hope as they finally scored the goal they craved in the 88th minute.

Substitute Amir’s snapshot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection, which deceived Nozawa before bouncing into goal to halve the deficit.

The Cheetahs kept pushing in the dying stages and went agonisingly close to an equaliser five minutes into injury time.

Ashrul knocked on Muhaimin Suhaimi’s inswinging cross into the area, but Nurhilmi headed straight to Nozawa from just three yards out.

Albirex would hang on for the valuable victory, which put them 14 points clear of second-placed Tampines Rovers FC. Meanwhile Hougang stay rooted to the bottom, six points adrift of eight-placed Young Lions.

Hougang will go away to face Geylang International FC on Saturday, while Albirex host Warriors 24 hours later.

Hougang United FC Caretaker Head Coach Clement Teo: “If I tell you I’m not disappointed tonight, I’m a liar right? We could have equalised, but the last hit of the night went directly to their goalkeeper – what can I say?

“Credit to the boys – they are now believing that they can be as good as anyone, you saw the first 30 minutes where we were going at them and creating chances. After that, everyone started looking at the ball and that’s when the problems started.

“But everyone worked their socks off, including Syukri . He’s not experienced enough, but you can see the making of a good striker – holding up play and going in for challenges. What more can I ask from a young boy? We are sad tonight, but I’m definitely proud of them. As long as everyone keep the belief, we will definitely move forward.”

Albirex Niigata FC (S) Head Coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga: “I can say I’m a bit relieved because we lost here last year and we knew this is a difficult ground for us. The players were not used to the pitch conditions, but I made some adjustments and we played better after that.

“The players showed tremendous spirit after seeing the fight Japan put in during the FIFA World Cup and they were motivated to show it today. The priority is to get three points today and we got it.

“Kaishu got a knock on the area on his knee and he needs to be sent to hospital. Although we conceded one in the last 20 minutes with his replacement, we held on and it serves as a good experience for the future matches (without him).”

Hougang United FC: Khairulhin Khalid (GK), Nazrul Nazari (Ashrul Syafeeq 44’), Fabian Kwok, Adam Mitter, Jordan Vestering, Syaqir Sulaiman, Nurhilmi Jasni (C), Iqbal Hussain, Justin Hui (Amir Zalani 70’), Antoine Viterale (Muhaimin Suhaimi 61’), Syukri Bashir

Albirex Niigata FC (S): Yohsuke Nozawa (GK), Riku Moriyasu, Shuhei Sasahara, Kaishu Yamazaki (Kazuki Sumiishi 67’), Kenya Takahashi, Hiroyoshi Kamata, Daiki Asaoka, Wataru Murofushi (C), Ryujiro Yamanaka (Adam Swandi 51’), Taku Morinaga (Ryutaro Shibanoki 90’), Shuhei Hoshino