Young Lions must clip Geylang’s wings without Fandi siblings

Young Lions are in danger of slipping further down the Singapore Premier League (SPL) table when they take on Geylang International FC at Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw by Young Lions last time out, with Ifwat Ismail returning to haunt his former team. That put halt to Geylang’s run of six consecutive wins over the Young Lions.

A glance at the standings shows that this should not be a surprise though, with both teams separated by a meagre two points at the moment.

Young Lions are third from bottom, with 13 points from 13 games played. Only Geylang and Hougang United FC have a poorer tally, the former garnering 11 points while the Cheetahs have seven.

A win for the Eagles will see them overtake the Young Lions and that should be the only result acceptable for them, given the quality and experience they possess compared to their younger counterparts.

Neither team have been particularly inspirational of late, with Young Lions failing to pick up any wins in seven games.

They did halt a four-game losing streak by holding Home United FC to a 1-1 draw in their last game, but to make too much of the result would be folly, given how the Protectors missed foreigners Song Ui-Young and Sirina Camara.

Geylang on the other hand have lost their last three fixtures, conceding an alarming 11 goals along the way. They were last beaten 3-0 by Albirex Niigata FC (S).

But the Eagles gave a good fight against the reigning champions and will be confident of their chances, given how lightweight the Young Lions are right now.

TEAM NEWS:

Young Lions Head Coach Fandi Ahmad will have a selection dilemma on his hands and it is not a good one to have.

Leading scorer Ikhsan Fandi missed out against Home after playing through injury earlier in the season. It might be a risk to start him, even if he is fit once again.

His brother Irfan Fandi is reportedly away on trial.

Suspension-wise, Hami Syahin, Zulqarnaen Suzliman and Zharfan Rohaizad will all be unavailable after picking up bookings against Home.

The Young Lions will get some reprieve in the form of Joshua Pereira, who is available once again after serving his one-game suspension.

Geylang on the other hand have a fully fit squad to pick from, with captain Anders Aplin back in full training again. The only one missing is Danish Irfan who is away with the Singapore U-19s.

FORM GUIDE:



Young Lions: LLLLD

Geylang International FC: LWLLL

PREVIOUS MEETINGS:



09/05/18: Geylang 1-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

21/10/17: Young Lions 0-4 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

02/07/17: Geylang 2-1 Young Lions – Singapore Premier League

15/04/17: Young Lions 0-2 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

18/08/16: Young Lions 0-2 Geylang – Singapore Premier League

KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR:



Joshua Pereira (Young Lions)



This midfielder has been an ever-present for his team, bar the suspension he served in his last game. He has built up his physique and is beginning to stamp his mark in the middle of the park, holding off bigger opponents.

With Hami Syahin out suspended, Pereira is expected to assume the mantle as the Young Lions’ midfield lynchpin. He has contributed one goal and two assists in 12 games so far.

Shawal Anuar (Geylang International FC)



It will be a surprise if clubs are not swooping around for Shawal’s services come the end of the year. The forward showed his displays last season were not flukes as he has followed up with six strikes so far this year.

Shawal was a menace against Albirex and he was unlucky not to find the back of the net. Backing him to do so against the Young Lions might be a good choice.

WHAT ELSE THEY SAID:

Young Lions Defender Taufiq Muqminin: “It has been hard for me with injuries keeping me in and out recently, but the coaches and staff and my team have always been there giving me motivation to keep on going.

“For this season I really wanted to gain back the loss of playing time for the past years. So far, I’ve been playing in matches and I’m really thankful for that. It won’t be an easy game, but we are going all out for the three points! We are hungry and I believe the team will give their very best for the game!

“The game where we drew against Geylang 1-1, we had many chances and we didn’t convert them. We knew that we could have done better in that game, so this time we are going into the game stronger. The team have been working very hard in trainings, we also had difficulty last month in having proper training because of the hectic schedule of games so now that we have the time, the coaches have been making full use of it.

Geylang International Defender Afiq Yunos: “It was a great debut game with Geylang, and I’m excited to play more for this team in further matches. We played well but Albirex were more clinical than us. Against the Young Lions, we will do our best as a team to add three points for the next game. They held Geylang to a 1-1 draw last time so this shows they are not an easy team to beat.

“I hope to bring the best of my abilities and help Geylang take as many points as possible until the end of the season with Geylang. They do not have the best defensive record in the league but I don’t think it’s a fair reflection of this team’s true quality. We can definitely do better and we hope to show it to our fans.